86 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day Across South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a single day, Mepco official said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 145,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine of the power pilferers and FIRs were registered against four of them on charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash

