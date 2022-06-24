86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 83,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs1.6 million fine was imposed while five cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.