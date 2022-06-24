UrduPoint.com

86 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 83,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs1.6 million fine was imposed while five cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

