UrduPoint.com

86 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 89530 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed while cases registered against three power pilferers�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

