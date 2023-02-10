86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 89530 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed while cases registered against three power pilferers�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.