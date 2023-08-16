Open Menu

86 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

86 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District administration Peshawar arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list and unhygienic conditions on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list and unhygienic conditions on Wednesday.

The arrested shopkeepers include bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and fruit & vegetable vendours.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out crackdown against profiteers, lack of official price-list, sale of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

The shopkeepers have been during the last three days from various localities on Ring Road, G.T. Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road, Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Haystabad, Mathani, board Bazaar, Tehkal and interior city.

During the crackdown, the officers of the district administration inspected 188 shops and arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions while 35 others were warned to bring improvement in their businesses.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the administrative officers in the provincial capital issue the official price list in the vegetable and fruit markets on a daily basis and later the implementation of the official price list is ensured throughout the district.

He has directed the officers of district administration for conducting random visits to bazaars and markets of the direct to keep check on the prices of the essential food items and taking action against the violators of the official price-list.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Sale Kohat Price Charsadda Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

24 minutes ago
 US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

16 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

16 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

16 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

16 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

25 minutes ago
DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth i ..

DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth in H1&#039;23

39 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues r ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues receiving nomination files

39 minutes ago
 England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching World Cup ..

England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching World Cup final

27 minutes ago
 ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical super ..

ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical superintendent

27 minutes ago
 Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cu ..

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

27 minutes ago
 Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan