86 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list and unhygienic conditions on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list and unhygienic conditions on Wednesday.

The arrested shopkeepers include bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and fruit & vegetable vendours.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out crackdown against profiteers, lack of official price-list, sale of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

The shopkeepers have been during the last three days from various localities on Ring Road, G.T. Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road, Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Haystabad, Mathani, board Bazaar, Tehkal and interior city.

During the crackdown, the officers of the district administration inspected 188 shops and arrested 86 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions while 35 others were warned to bring improvement in their businesses.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the administrative officers in the provincial capital issue the official price list in the vegetable and fruit markets on a daily basis and later the implementation of the official price list is ensured throughout the district.

He has directed the officers of district administration for conducting random visits to bazaars and markets of the direct to keep check on the prices of the essential food items and taking action against the violators of the official price-list.