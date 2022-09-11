UrduPoint.com

860 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

860 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 860 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 25 accused were arrested in 19 encounters during which three accused were killed while 19 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 25 pistols, a car and 13 motorcycles from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 92.181 kgs hashish, 2.584 kgs heroin and 1.910 kg of ice.

About 184 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as four vehicles and 66 stolen motorcycles were taken into custody from different areas.

