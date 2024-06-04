860 Accused Arrested In Sargodha In May
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Sargodha police busted 860 accused including 524 proclaimed offenders, 77 absconders and 229 others in May
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sargodha police busted 860 accused including 524 proclaimed offenders, 77 absconders and 229 others in May.
A police spokesman said that they had recovered valuables worth in Rs30.5 million from the accused and handed over the recovered valuables to their owners.
They launched 177 crackdowns against law violators and arrested 80 drug pushers besides recovering of 20 kg heroin,154 kg hashish, 800 lifter liquor, 2,300 empty bottles and unearthed 12 distilleries.
Police also nabbed 124 illegal weapons holders and recovered 118 guns, 34 pistols,12 Kalashanikovs, 590 bullets and 12 rounds from them. Sargodha police showed a rare example of bravery in the Mujahid Colony incident, he added.
