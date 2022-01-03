860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so far: Election Commission of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that so far 860 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2020-21.

According to an official of ECP, as many as 331 parliamentarians could not submit their assets details out of total 1191 parliamentarians.

He said that those who submitted their assets details included 83 senators, 240 members National Assembly, 244 members Punjab Assembly, 137 members Sindh Assembly, 105 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 51 members Balochistan Assembly.

He added that those who failed to submit their assets details within due date included 17 senators, 102 members National Assembly, 127 members Punjab Assembly, 31 members Sindh Assembly, 40 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 14 members Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the Names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.