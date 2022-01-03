UrduPoint.com

860 Parliamentarians Submit Assets' Statements So Far: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so far: Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that so far 860 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that so far 860 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2020-21.

According to an official of ECP, as many as 331 parliamentarians could not submit their assets details out of total 1191 parliamentarians.

He said that those who submitted their assets details included 83 senators, 240 members National Assembly, 244 members Punjab Assembly, 137 members Sindh Assembly, 105 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 51 members Balochistan Assembly.

He added that those who failed to submit their assets details within due date included 17 senators, 102 members National Assembly, 127 members Punjab Assembly, 31 members Sindh Assembly, 40 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 14 members Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the Names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan January June December 2017 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday ch ..

Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday chaos

3 minutes ago
 CDA board gave approval to various projects

CDA board gave approval to various projects

3 minutes ago
 OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary gener ..

OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general

3 minutes ago
 US stocks begin 2022 on positive note

US stocks begin 2022 on positive note

6 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intesti ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intestinal blockage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.