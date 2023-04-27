86,000 tourists visit KP on Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The influx of local tourists increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the three days of Eid ul-Fitr, wherein 86,000 tourists visited various destinations.

KP Tourism Authority spokesperson Muhammad Saad on Thursday said that 37,885 tourists groups visited Naran Kaghan, 25,268 Galiyat, 17,000 went to Malam Jabba, 4,549 visited Kalash and Garam Chashma in Chitral, 1,281 visited Kumrat Valley in Swat, whereas155 went to Mastuj.

He said that KP Tourism police officials remained on duty during the Eid holidays and facilitated and guided the tourists at various designated spots.