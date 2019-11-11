86,000 vehicles challaned in Oct in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned more than 86,000 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 32.5 million for violating traffic rules in various parts of the district in October.

Giving details, the CTP spokesman said on Monday that a special campaign was launched against smoke-emitting vehicles and traffic wardens and challaned 6235 vehicles and imposed total fine of Rs 3.521 million on them.

He further said that traffic wardens also challaned 12,688 motorcycles without helmet and imposed a total fine of Rs 2.537 million during same month.

Similarly, a crackdown was also initiated against underage drivers in the city.

During the crackdown, the traffic police caught 4037 underage drivers and imposed a fine of Rs 1.413 million on them besides impounding their vehicles in various sectors.

Meanwhile, the traffic police also imposed fine of Rs 2.594 million on drivers of public transport on the charge of overloading whereas violators of one-way was handed down with a fine of Rs 1.894 million during the month of October.

The CTP also challaned 2752 drivers during last month on charge of using mobile phones while driving and imposed a fine of Rs 1.02 million on drivers, spokesman added.

