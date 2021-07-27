861,067 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 861,067 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 654,025 citizens had been given the first dose while 162,621 were administered the second one.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate people, the centers had been set up in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administeringvaccine to people at their doorsteps.

