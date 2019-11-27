UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

864,000 Children Receives Anti-polio Drops In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:47 PM

864,000 children receives anti-polio drops in Rawalpindi

Health Authority on Wednesday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on November 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Health Authority on Wednesday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on November 25.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer ( Health) Dr Sohail Chaudary said over 864,000 children, below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The CEO informed that 2739 teams including 2333 mobile health teams , 496 area incharges 287 fixed points,119 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said he himself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Muhammad Hussain said that around 1500 children were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home etc ,adding missed children would be covered during the next two days.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile November

Recent Stories

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension ..

2 minutes ago

The Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2019 honour ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension ..

14 minutes ago

Expansion on Excise Tax comes into effect on 1st D ..

18 minutes ago

PPP to celebrate its founding day on Nov 30

1 minute ago

UN says peacekeepers suspected in killing of DR Co ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.