86,550 kids to be vaccinated in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has constituted 663 teams to vaccinate 86,550 kids under five years of age against polio in the Tank district, here on Friday.

The district health officer of Tank Dr Sher Khan Afridi told the media that the campaign had been started on Thursday and would continue till April 18 in the district.

He advised people to bring their kids to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case the anti-polio team did not arrive at their homes.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Shoaib and Dr Sher Khan later administered vaccines to kids.