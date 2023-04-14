UrduPoint.com

86,550 Kids To Be Vaccinated In Tank

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

86,550 kids to be vaccinated in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has constituted 663 teams to vaccinate 86,550 kids under five years of age against polio in the Tank district, here on Friday.

The district health officer of Tank Dr Sher Khan Afridi told the media that the campaign had been started on Thursday and would continue till April 18 in the district.

He advised people to bring their kids to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case the anti-polio team did not arrive at their homes.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Shoaib and Dr Sher Khan later administered vaccines to kids.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Tank April Afridi Media

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

1 hour ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

3 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

4 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

4 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.