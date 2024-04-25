865755 children of provincial metropolis to be vaccinated in upcoming anti-polio drive: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Aafaq Wazir has said that as many as 865755 children of provincial metropolis would be vaccinated in seven-day polio campaign that would start from April 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Aafaq Wazir has said that as many as 865755 children of provincial metropolis would be vaccinated in seven-day polio campaign that would start from April 29.

He said this after formally inaugurating the campaign by administering vaccine to children in Emergency Response Unit here on Thursday. The inaugurating ceremony was also attended by administrative officers, representatives of WHO besides officials health and police department.

DC told that campaign would be conducted under the supervision of district administration from April 29 to May 5.

He said that 2916 teams have been constituted that would visit each and every household of the city adding that all the needed security measures have been taken for protection of polio workers.

He also urged the parents to cooperate with polio workers and vaccinate their children to protect them from permanent disabilities. He said that as a society we have to work collectively against the crippling ailment that has jeopardized the future of next coming generations.