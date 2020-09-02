UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8664 Persons Lodge In IIOJK Jails In 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

8664 persons lodge in IIOJK jails in 2019

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An official report released by the Indian government has revealed that 8664 persons were lodged in jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the report, Prison Statistics of India, 2019 – unveiled by the Indian National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) lays bare that 8664 persons were admitted in jails of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region during last year.

The NCRB comes under administrative control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the data, as on 31 December 2019, 3689 inmates were lodged in IIOJK jails against the overall capacity of 2910.

This means overall occupancy rate in jails of IIOJK was 126.8 percent, which shows overcrowding in the prisons.

As per the report, 12.5 percent inmates in IIOJK jails were detained at the end of 2019.

In India, the Tamil Nadu has (38.5 percent) and Gujarat (12.5 %) detenues.

Post abrogation of Article 370, the BJP-led Modi government had detained thousands of Hurriyat, political, social and civil society members and youth under the black law, Public Safety Act, which allows detention for a up to two years without trial. Some were detained in various jails of IIOJK while thousands others were lodged in the prisons across India.

Related Topics

India Civil Society Jammu December 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives Franceâ€™s Ambassad ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

22 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan menâ€™s cricket team

23 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

60 minutes ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.