8664 persons lodge in IIOJK jails in 2019

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An official report released by the Indian government has revealed that 8664 persons were lodged in jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the report, Prison Statistics of India, 2019 – unveiled by the Indian National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) lays bare that 8664 persons were admitted in jails of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region during last year.

The NCRB comes under administrative control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the data, as on 31 December 2019, 3689 inmates were lodged in IIOJK jails against the overall capacity of 2910.

This means overall occupancy rate in jails of IIOJK was 126.8 percent, which shows overcrowding in the prisons.

As per the report, 12.5 percent inmates in IIOJK jails were detained at the end of 2019.

In India, the Tamil Nadu has (38.5 percent) and Gujarat (12.5 %) detenues.

Post abrogation of Article 370, the BJP-led Modi government had detained thousands of Hurriyat, political, social and civil society members and youth under the black law, Public Safety Act, which allows detention for a up to two years without trial. Some were detained in various jails of IIOJK while thousands others were lodged in the prisons across India.