867 recoveries registered in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 867, out of 1043 confirmed patients had gone to homes after their recovery in the district.

He stated this while presiding over the District Anti-Dengue and Corona Meeting.

CEO Health Dr Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Focal Person Anti-Dengue Programme Dr Omar Farooq and concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Briefing about corona situation in the district, Dr. Rai Samiullah said that at present, the number of corona positive patients in the district was 143, of them 33 died including 21 male and 12 female.

In the anti-dengue briefing, focal person Dr. Omar Farooq said that 28 suspects were tested during the last one day and not a single one was diagnosed with dengue. He further told that 539 indoor teams checked 12,506 locations and 167 outdoor teams checked 3552 locations while teams found larvae from 38 indoor and 136 outdoor locations.

The DC directed the health officers that steps taken regarding anti-corona and dengueshould be further improved.