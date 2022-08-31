867 roads measuring 7132 km damaged in floods: Communications Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Communications and Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that total 867 roads measuring 7132 km had been damaged in the province due to floods.

This was disclosed in a briefing presided over by the Advisor to Chief Minister for Communications and Works Riaz Khan.

It was informed in the briefing that 564 roads were opened for traffic after immediate repair work, adding 1455 km section was completely destroyed out of 7132 km roads affected by flood.

It was informed that total 73 bridges out of which 29 in Swat and 16 in Upper Dir were damaged.

According to initial estimate, Rs. 3.5 billion rupees will be required to make roads and bridges usable for traffic.

Riaz Khan said that most of the roads had been opened for traffic and the work on the rest of roads was in progress on fast track.

He said that under the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Department of Communications and Works was busy in the rehabilitation work, adding, report on roads status being submitted to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on daily basis.