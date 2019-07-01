867 teachers avail E-transfer facility in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : As many as 867 teachers availed online transfer order facility in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of education department said Monday that the government launched E-transfer System to facilitate the teachers. In first phase,1159 teachers from Faisalabad submitted their online application on this portal.

After scrutiny, applications of 292 teachers were rejected due to various reasons whereas applications of 867 teachers were accepted on merit.

These teachers were issued transfer orders online and were directed to get their orders prints.

In second phase, the teachers could submit applications online for inter-district transfer up to July 07, he added.

