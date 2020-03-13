86,765 picked for performing Hajj under government scheme in general balloting

A total of 86,765 intending pilgrims were picked through general balloting on Thursday out of 149,295 applicants, aspiring to perform the sacred religious obligation under the government Hajj scheme 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):A total of 86,765 intending pilgrims were picked through general balloting on Thursday out of 149,295 applicants, aspiring to perform the sacred religious obligation under the government Hajj scheme 2020.

The balloting was conducted on the basis of groups, containing one to 14 individuals. As many as 53,429 groups were declared successful. The selection of group leader means the selection of entire group and vice versa. First successful applicant was Syed Shoaib Ahmed from Bahawalpur followed by Muhammad Anwaar Zulfi of Islamabad and Karamat Khan from Lucky Marvat.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony MNA Aftab Jehangir and Secretary Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Borana jointly pressed the button for balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the applicants were being informed of their success or failure via SMS while they can also check the ballot results on the ministry's website www.mora.gov.pk; www.hajjinfo.org by entering either their computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) number or the Hajj application number.

Responding to a question, the minister said Saudi authorities had already been requested to include Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta in Road to Makkah Project for conducting immigration in these airports thus saving them to stand long queues at Saudi airports. Ministry was in close contact with Saudi Arabia and their instructions will be implemented regarding coronavirus.

The applicants can also get information on telephone numbers 051-9205696 and 051-9216980-82.

The successful applicants must deposit their medical certificate to their relevant bank branches by March 19.

The date and time of biometric from Etimad Centres will be announced soon. The unsuccessful applicants could get their money back from their relevant bank branch from Friday. In case of any problem, they could contact the ministry on 051-9208465.

A total 179,210 Pakistanis will perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme. From the total quota of 107,526 pilgrims in the government Hajj scheme, as many as 18,648 was declared successful sans balloting including a total of 10,000 spaces were allotted to the aspiring pilgrims, who are 70-years or older on the basis of their age wise seniority. A total of 12,840 applications were received from 70 plus aspirants. The remaining 2,840 has been included in general balloting.

Likewise 7,648 applicants, who have been unsuccessful in the Hajj ballot for three consecutive years in the past, had been picked automatically, sans any balloting.

Similarly 1,286 applications were received against overseas quota of 1,000. One thousand will be selected through a separate balloting and remaining 286 has been included in general balloting.

The quota of 1,613 was reserved for the hardship cases and 500 seats has been reserved for accommodating low paid employees of public sector/corporate organizations, companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund.

The government Hajj package (per person) is Rs 463,445 for the north region and Rs 486,270 for the south region without Qurbani (animal sacrificial), andRs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 for north and south regions respectively with Qurbani.