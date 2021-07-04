86,873 people vaccinated against Covid in district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :More than 86,873 persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad, this was stated by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali here on Sunday.

He said that for the purpose nine vaccination centers were set up in different areas of the district with a side by side facility of 25 mobile teams and four teams for vaccination senior citizens were also working in the district. DHO said that vaccination of officials and staff of four sugar mills, four universities, Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, Revenue, Police, Rangers, Information, Population Welfare, Sui Gas and other departments was also carried out.

He said that so far 1,08,873 have registered themselves for vaccination against Coronavirus. He said that arrangements were made to achieve the target of vaccination of 10,000 persons on a daily basis. DHO said that at present the process of vaccination of private banks staff was in progress. He appealed to the general public to visit their nearest vaccination Center for free vaccination to prevent themselves from pandemic.