UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86,873 People Vaccinated Against Covid In District Shaheed Benazirabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

86,873 people vaccinated against Covid in district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :More than 86,873 persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad, this was stated by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali here on Sunday.

He said that for the purpose nine vaccination centers were set up in different areas of the district with a side by side facility of 25 mobile teams and four teams for vaccination senior citizens were also working in the district. DHO said that vaccination of officials and staff of four sugar mills, four universities, Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, Revenue, Police, Rangers, Information, Population Welfare, Sui Gas and other departments was also carried out.

He said that so far 1,08,873 have registered themselves for vaccination against Coronavirus. He said that arrangements were made to achieve the target of vaccination of 10,000 persons on a daily basis. DHO said that at present the process of vaccination of private banks staff was in progress. He appealed to the general public to visit their nearest vaccination Center for free vaccination to prevent themselves from pandemic.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Sui Gas Population Welfare Mobile Visit Progress Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA AED 256 million water pipeline project reache ..

35 minutes ago

SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma p ..

35 minutes ago

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.