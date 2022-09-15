UrduPoint.com

86,975 Flour Bags Being Supplied Daily At Sales Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 14 sale points are functions in the district where 10-kg flour bags are being sold at the rate of Rs 490 per bag.

The supply of flour bags is being ensured at over 1,000 notified shops in the district to facilitate people. As many as 86,975 flour bags of 10-kg were being supplied to these bazaars on a daily basis.

This was said by District food Controller Waqar Housaf during a visit to sales points here on Thursday.

The sales points are functional in Faizan Madina Chowk Susan road, Fawara Chowk BatalaColony, Peoples Colony No 2, Kalim Shaheed Park Narrwala road, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Masjid Bazaar Jhumra road, Quaid-e-Azam road, Tandlianwala, Mamun kanjan, tehsil Samundri and Jinnah Park Chak Jhumra.

