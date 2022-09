BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The 86th batch has completed its two-week driving course at DIG Captain (retd.) Syed Mubeen Ahmad Shaheed Police Driving school Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, at the end of the course, the participants appeared in written examinations and practical test. The successful participants were given achievement certificates.