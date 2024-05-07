86th Meeting Of Board Of Advanced Studies, Research Of IUB Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The 86th meeting of the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Naveed Akhtar. In the meeting, the Higher education Commission's Graduate Policy 2023 was approved to be implemented at the postgraduate level in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
More than 250 PhD thesis topics and appointment of examiners were approved in various departments.
Rules of business for the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research meetings were also approved on this occasion. Director of Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha presented a report on implementing the decisions taken in the last meeting. Deans, professors, and heads of teaching departments participated in the meeting.
