86th Meeting Of IUB Syndicate Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The 86th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus here Friday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

A report on the implementation of the decisions made in the previous meeting was presented in the meeting. In the light of the directives of the Governor Punjab, the investigation reports and recommendations were presented to the members for consideration and decisions. Various administrative and legal matters were also taken into consideration.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, Executive Director Higher education Commission, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, University of Punjab Lahore, Dr. Mugheez Amin, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce, Professor Dr. Abdul Rauf Director Institute of Chemistry, Shah Sawar Divisional Director Local Fund Multan, Muhammad Zaman Ali Lecturer Department of Information Technology and Muhammad Shaji ur Rahman Registrar attended the meeting.

