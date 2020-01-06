87 accused held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sadar division police have arrested 87 accused and recovered 17 pistols, three rifles, three kg hashish and 51 liters liquor from them during a crackdown in a week.

SP Sadar Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminals.

However, Sadar police arrested seven gangsters and recovered more than Rs 0.4 million from them.

The police also arrested 20 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Targeted Offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, fraud and other crimes.

During an action against kite-flying, the Sadar division police arrested 20 criminals for violating kite-flying, aerial firing, and loudspeaker Acts.