87 Arrested For Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

87 arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration arrested 87 persons from different localities during a crackdown against profiteers here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected 656 shops in different localities and arrested 87 persons for profiteering.

The arrested persons included bakers who were selling under-weight roti and other shopkeepers lacking official price list.

In the provincial capital, Peshawar, an official price list was issued under the supervision of district administration and later the officers ensured its implementation and the violators' faced legal proceeding.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested for packing fake Mobil oil in the name of renowned brand. Their godowns were sealed.

Investigation from the arrested persons was in progress.

