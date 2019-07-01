UrduPoint.com
87 Complaints Of Citizen Portal Redressed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:27 PM

87 complaints of citizen portal redressed in Faisalabad

As many as 87 complaints filed on Pakistan Citizen Portal were redressed while efforts were accelerated to resolve the remaining complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 87 complaints filed on Pakistan Citizen Portal were redressed while efforts were accelerated to resolve the remaining complaints.

While talking to media here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Mian Aftab Ahmad said that the government launched Citizen Portal where people can easily get their complaints lodged. These complaints were marked to the concerned departments for their immediate redressal.

In this connection, focal persons were appointed in various departments for redressing on war-footings.

He said that 87 complaints were filed against Revenue department, education, Communications, roads, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Labor, Social Welfare, Family Planning, Municipal Corporation, Zila Council, Municipal Committees, sports, Faisalabad Development Authority (PHA), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Parking Company, Local Government, Traffic Police, Civil Defence, Forest, Industries, food and other departments have been resolved so far.

APP/ia/ma/swf/sna r

