87 Copy Cases Reported In HSC Part-I Exam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Tuesday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Mohd Khan and caught 87 students while cheating in the chemistry l of HSC part-I annual examinations.
According to daily progress report shared by the Controller of examination out of 87 copy cases 70 were reported in Hyderabad City and 17 were in Jamshoro.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS6 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Governor regrets prolong delay in Arbab Niaz Stadium reconstruction15 minutes ago
-
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops16 minutes ago
-
Kohat police claim to arrest five member gang16 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs comprehensive security, cleanliness plans on Eid ul Azha26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister seeks report of injured policemen26 minutes ago
-
Chairman, vice chairman of Sialkot Public School elected unanimously36 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheques to land owners36 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 2000 liter contaminated milk in G-1136 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met to review cotton crop36 minutes ago
-
Use of modern technology, practices stressed to safeguard crops against seasonal impacts, diseases46 minutes ago