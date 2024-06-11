Open Menu

87 Copy Cases Reported In HSC Part-I Exam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Tuesday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Mohd Khan and caught 87 students while cheating in the chemistry l of HSC part-I annual examinations.

According to daily progress report shared by the Controller of examination out of 87 copy cases 70 were reported in Hyderabad City and 17 were in Jamshoro.

APP/mwq

