UrduPoint.com

87 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

87 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 87 corona patients, 32 corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 55 corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital – are under treatment in two major hospital of Peshawar here on Sunday, a health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Giving details, he said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 32 patients infected with corona are being treated. At Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients while 04 patients of Corona are in Intensive Care Unit on ventilators.

He said 13 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said the hospital has 31 beds for patients with Low Amount of Oxygen and currently 15 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

In the last 24 hours, 6 corona patients have been admitted and 90 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant. However, the number of corona virus patients in LRH has reached 55, spokesman Muhammad Asim confirmed.

He said 400 beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH and 4 patients are admitted in ICU while in the last 24 hours, 22 new patients have been admitted.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

15 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

15 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>