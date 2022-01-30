87 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 87 corona patients, 32 corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 55 corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital – are under treatment in two major hospital of Peshawar here on Sunday, a health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Giving details, he said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 32 patients infected with corona are being treated. At Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients while 04 patients of Corona are in Intensive Care Unit on ventilators.

He said 13 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said the hospital has 31 beds for patients with Low Amount of Oxygen and currently 15 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

In the last 24 hours, 6 corona patients have been admitted and 90 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant. However, the number of corona virus patients in LRH has reached 55, spokesman Muhammad Asim confirmed.

He said 400 beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH and 4 patients are admitted in ICU while in the last 24 hours, 22 new patients have been admitted.