87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ongoing crackdown

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 87 criminals including 36 proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Ameer Abdullah Khan, the police launched a crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested 36 proclaimed offenders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested 51 criminals and recovered over 10 kg Hashish, 776 litre liquor, 11 pistols, three guns, one revolver and rounds from their possession.

Separated cases registered against the accused criminals with the concerned police stations. The crackdown against outlaws would be continue on daily basis