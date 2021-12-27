UrduPoint.com

87 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons, During Ongoing Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:06 PM

87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ongoing crackdown

Police claimed to have arrested 87 criminals including 36 proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 87 criminals including 36 proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Ameer Abdullah Khan, the police launched a crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested 36 proclaimed offenders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested 51 criminals and recovered over 10 kg Hashish, 776 litre liquor, 11 pistols, three guns, one revolver and rounds from their possession.

Separated cases registered against the accused criminals with the concerned police stations. The crackdown against outlaws would be continue on daily basis

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Vehari Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt ..

Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt in Swabi house

2 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to ..

Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to defeat disease

2 minutes ago
 Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive te ..

Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive test for Covid

2 minutes ago
 AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of cour ..

AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of courts from January 03

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lac ..

Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack of Data

7 minutes ago
 Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for N ..

Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for New Round of JCPOA Talks - Stat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.