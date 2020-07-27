87 development schemes to be executed in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 87 different developments worth Rs 1277.565 million would be executed in Attock during current fiscal year. It was informed by officials in the special meeting of the district development committee (DDC) which held at deputy commissioner office on Sunday.

The DDC meeting was presided over by deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, additional deputy commissioner revenue Chaudhry Abdul Majid, additional deputy commissioner Finance and planning Zegham Nawaz, Chief executive district education authority Dr Javed Iqbal and local heads of the different departments were also present.

While briefing the district development committee (DDC) about the development projects, the participants were informed that a sum of Rs 302.299 million would be spend on execution of as many as five different schemes regarding building constructions, a sum of Rs 1695.191 million would be spend on execution of as many as 23 different schemes regarding public health, a sum of Rs 339.041 million would be spend on execution of as many as six different schemes regarding provision of different sports facilities in various towns of district, a sum of Rs 5952 million would be spend on execution of as many as 25 different schemes regarding highway roads, a sum of Rs 2757.105 million would be spend on execution of as many as 4 different schemes regarding improvement of irrigation system, a sum of Rs 40 million would be spend on execution of one scheme regarding mines development, a sum of Rs 50 million would be spend on execution of one scheme regarding livestock development, a sum of Rs 241.

984 million would be spend on execution of as many as four scheme regarding local government, a sum of Rs 59.979 million would be spend on execution of as many as two different schemes regarding tourism development, a sum of Rs 76.552 million would be spend on execution of as many as three schemes regarding higher education, a sum of Rs 879 million would be spend on execution of as many as one scheme regarding agri development, a sum of Rs 104.556 million would be spend on execution of as many as one scheme regarding rescue 1122 services, a sum of Rs 44.570 million would be spend on execution of as many as nine scheme regarding development of school education and a sum of Rs 159.439 million would be spend on execution of as many as two schemes regarding special education.

Addressing to the participants of the district development committee (DDC), Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar has urged transparency in award of work, utilization of quality material and timely completion of these projects. He urged the officials of executive agencies to ensure quality and required standard of work in various development schemes of the district. During the meeting issues related to health, education, rehabilitation of roads was discussed in details