87 Head Constables Promoted To ASIs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Division Muhammad Ajaz Khan on Wednesday a departmental promotion committee meeting was held which promoted 87 head constables to next rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).
The committee comprised District Police Officer Manshera Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Haripur Muhammad Omar, PSO Imtiaz Ali, SP Nazakat Khan, Establishment In-charge Dalawar, and AC R Clerk Zafar Khan.
According to the details, 100 qualified head constables from all over 8 districts of the region had appeared before the committee, out of which 87 head constables were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector after fulfilling the official rules and regulations while remaining officers were directed to meet the requirements.
On this occasion, the DIG congratulated all the promoted police officers and their families.
He appreciated the officers for carrying out their duties professionally and with good ethics, which brought respect to the department.
