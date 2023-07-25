87 mm rain recorded in 24 hours in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad received up to 87 millimeter rain in 24 hours from the morning of July 24 to Tuesday morning and a further 19 mm downpour till 8 pm in the evening, according to the statistics provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the department, a maximum of 82 mm of rain was recorded in Tandojam area and 69 at the Airport in Latifabad.

The showers partially submerged low-lying localities and entailed outages which affected the working of the drainage pumping stations of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).