87 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 87 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19942 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 672899 people were screened for the virus till April 6, out of which, 87 more were reported positive.

As many as 19222 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 212 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.