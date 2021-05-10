UrduPoint.com
87 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

87 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :About 87 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan taking the tally of confirmed patients to 23,534 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 748,623 people were screened for the virus till May 10 out of which 87 more were reported positive.

As many as 21,876 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 253 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

