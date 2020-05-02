UrduPoint.com
87 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan, Tally Rises 1136

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

87 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, tally rises 1136

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :About 87 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1136 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhamad Wasim Baig, at least 27256 people were screened for the virus till May 1, out of which 87 more were reported positive.

As many as 183 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 16 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

