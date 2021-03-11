UrduPoint.com
87 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Rawalpindi During Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :About 87 more tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 years, taking the tally of positive cases to 13545 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority, the total 87 confirmed patients admitted to various facilities of the city included 13 each in Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 34 in Institute of Cardiology, 23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 3 in Red Crescent Corona center and one in Attock Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The report elaborated that eight patients were on the ventilator in critical condition, 44 stable and 35 moderate.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq urged the business community to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the threat of increasing COVID-19 spread.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

More Stories From Pakistan

