Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 07:16 PM

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday said 1049 different processions are taken out in first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram in megalopolis which would be given security by Karachi Police.

Out of total 1049 processions 87 have been declared most sensitive, the city police chief said while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Police Office.

He said about 1700 Majalis would be held in the megalopolis out of which 665 have been declared as most sensitive. Over 50,000 Majalis would be held in the city during the first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Javed Alam Odho said the Muharram contingency plan had been chalked out. There were no such specific threats regarding Muharram and the contingency plan was formulated keeping general threat in view.

More than 15000 cops would perform security duties in the megalopolis during Muharram.

7500 in district East, 5940 in West and 2297 cops would perform security duties during Muharram-ul-Haram. 448 officers and personnel at Imam Bargahs and 2306 in Majalis would performing security duties in the District East, in district West 506 policemen at Imam Bargahs and 906 in Majalis while in Imam Bargahs of district South 284 at Imam Bargahs while 783 officers and personnel in Majalis.

62 Imam Bargahs in city have been declared most sensitive, 305 sensitive while 30 have been declared normal, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

1267 officers and personnel will perform their duties at the most sensitive places of the city.

Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit will be deployed in the surroundings and routes of the main procession of Muharram.

