87 New Cases Of Dengue In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

87 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of the dengue virus with 87 new cases reported on

Friday.

The latest health department data reveals a total of 14,258 confirmed

cases in the province.

Lahore leads with 6,494 cases followed by Rawalpindi, 2,626, Gujranwala 1,512,

Multan 1,365, and Faisalabad 842.

The situation persists with Lahore reporting 44 new cases, Rawalpindi two , Gujranwala 20,

Multan five and Faisalabad 13 cases.

Additionally, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Jhang each

reported one case within 24 hours.

Currently, 94 Dengue patients receive treatment in various hospitals with 53 in Lahore district

hospitals.

Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan urges citizens to maintain clean surroundings and cooperate

with health teams combating the outbreak.

For Dengue-related assistance or complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to end dengue in Punjab.

