87 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 87 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.19 percent while 10 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,972 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 981 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 16 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.63 percent, while 234 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which four cases was reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.71 percent while five cases were confirmed from 111 tests in Peshawar with the ratio of 4.50 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

