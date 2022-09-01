UrduPoint.com

87 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

87 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

As many as 87 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 87 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Skandar said in a statement issued here on Thursday that 45 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Multan, nine in Bahawalpur, four in Rawalpindi, three in Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Sheikhupura and Sialkot, one each in Vehari, Sargodha, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar.

The secretary said total cases were recorded at 521,065, while recoveries stood at 504,696. He said that the Health Department conducted 6,564 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 11,898,306 tests had been conducted so far.

He said no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, whereas the death toll had reached 13,607.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.3 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 3.5 per cent, Rahim Yar Khan 3.5 per cent, Bahawalpur 5.6 per cent and Rawalpindi 0.3 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

