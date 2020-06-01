Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said bodies of 87 victims, who died in PIA's (Pakistan International Airlines) plane crashed on May 22, in Karachi, have been handed over to the heir while just 10 ten bodies were remaining

In a statement, Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present four bodies were lying in the mortuary of Chhipa and six with Edhi Foundation.

Speaking about identification of bodies, he said as many as 48 bodies were identified through DNA while one sample was yet to be matched.