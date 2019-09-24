UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:54 PM

87 pc physical progress of Havelian- Thakot Motorway achieved

About 87 per cent physical progress on 118 km Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been achieved,an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):About 87 per cent physical progress on 118 km Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been achieved,an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

He said that the project would likely to be completed by end of February 2020.

Work on the project had started in September 2016 and it would cost Rs133980 million.

The project has been funded by China Exim Bank up to 90 percent, while the remainder 10 percent is being funded by government of Pakistan, he said.

The motorway starts from Havelian, passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot. The motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Upto Mansehra, its 39 km portion will have six-lane controlled access portion while the remaining 79 km would be four lane road.

