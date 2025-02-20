87 Police Jawan Suspended In Duty Negligence By SPP Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, has issued orders for departmental action against 87 police officers and personnel for public complaints and negligence in duties on Thursday, while continuing the internal accountability process within the Larkana Police.
Those affected by the departmental actions include inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables.
SSP Larkana has dismissed Head Constable 4045 Abdul Rehman and Constable 1099 Abdul Ghafoor from their services.
Orders have been issued to suspend Inspector Fida Hussain, Inspector Ahmed Ali, and 55 police constables, including Constable Muzaffar Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Junaid Ahmed, and others.
Show-cause notices have been issued to 11 police officers, including Inspector Shabir Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Azhar Ali, and ASI Didar Ali.
Meanwhile, other departmental actions such as forfeiture, stoppage of increments, and fines have been implemented against the remaining individuals.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Polio vaccination campaign in high-risk UCs from Feb 226 minutes ago
-
87 police Jawan suspended in duty negligence by SPP Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot to resolve revenue-related issues6 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 60 couples to be held in Hyderabad on Fe 216 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Capital on alert: ICT admin teams mobilize as rains lash city16 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early cotton sowing, avail special package16 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week: a celebration of creativity & innovation16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Environment launches Project Development Playbooks to Unlock Climate Finance16 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia camp held in Mayor office16 minutes ago
-
UAJK to mark international mother languages day on Friday16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue in Bahawalpur district26 minutes ago