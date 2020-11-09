UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8.7 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Says Murazta Wahab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

8.7 positive cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad, says Murazta Wahab

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that rate of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad district was 8.7 percent and not 15 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that rate of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad district was 8.7 percent and not 15 percent.

Murtaza Wahab , in a statement, said some 1,600 tests were done during the last 24 hours, with 140 of them were positive for the COVID-19.

Thus the rate of positive cases in Hyderabad was 8.7 per cent, he added.

He added that 3200 tests had been carried out in the last 48 hours in which 276 have tested positive.

He appealed to the public to wear masks because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Likely to Seek Longer-Term Arms Talks With R ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus: ..

3 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Bad weather ham ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says He Tested Positive for CO ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner for resolving minorities issues on pr ..

6 minutes ago

Africa roundup: Gabon coach hails 'humble supersta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.