8.7 positive cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad, says Murazta Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that rate of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad district was 8.7 percent and not 15 percent.

Murtaza Wahab , in a statement, said some 1,600 tests were done during the last 24 hours, with 140 of them were positive for the COVID-19.

Thus the rate of positive cases in Hyderabad was 8.7 per cent, he added.

He added that 3200 tests had been carried out in the last 48 hours in which 276 have tested positive.

He appealed to the public to wear masks because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.