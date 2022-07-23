UrduPoint.com

87 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

87 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 87 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,37,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

9 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

29 minutes ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistanâ€™s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistanâ€™s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

5 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.