87 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:09 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) staff caught 87 power pilferers during an operations in the South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Saturday
Various teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 116,000 units, a Mepco spokesman said.
A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was also imposed on pilferers over various charges, including tampering metres.