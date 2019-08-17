87 power pilferers nabbed in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) staff caught 87 power pilferers during an operations in the South Punjab , an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Various teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 116,000 units, a Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was also imposed on pilferers over various charges, including tampering metres.