87 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:21 PM

87 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 87 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 87 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,57,000 electricity units, MEPCO official said on WednesdayMEPCO imposed a fine of over Rs 2.

3 million while nine cases were logged against the power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

