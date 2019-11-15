UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

87 Profiteers Arrested In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

87 profiteers arrested in Sialkot

Police arrested 87 accused profiteers for selling daily used commodities on inflated rates during the ongoing special campaign in Sialkot district here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:Police arrested 87 accused profiteers for selling daily used commodities on inflated rates during the ongoing special campaign in Sialkot district here.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta said on Friday that the special price magistrates teams checked various areas of the district and arrested 87 accused and also imposed fine amounting to Rs.

0.4 million to 95 other traders, profiteers and hoarders.

Police registered separate cases against these accused.

Related Topics

Police Fine Price Sialkot Million

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

3 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

6 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

13 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

17 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

9 minutes ago

China central bank injects liquidity in market

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.