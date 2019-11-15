87 profiteers arrested in Sialkot

Police arrested 87 accused profiteers for selling daily used commodities on inflated rates during the ongoing special campaign in Sialkot district here

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta said on Friday that the special price magistrates teams checked various areas of the district and arrested 87 accused and also imposed fine amounting to Rs.

0.4 million to 95 other traders, profiteers and hoarders.

Police registered separate cases against these accused.