87 Senior Registrars Of Anesthesia Recruited
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has made significant progress in addressing the shortage of Senior Registrars of Anesthesia in government hospitals.
According to the SH&ME spokesperson on Wednesday, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the recruitment results, appointing 87 Senior Registrars of Anesthesia.
This development is expected to enhance surgical services in government hospitals, ensuring better patient care.
Additionally, the PPSC has also recruited 34 Senior Registrars of Pediatric Surgery and 33 Senior Registrars of Radiology, further strengthening the medical workforce in Punjab.
