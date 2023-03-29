87 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 87 shopkeepers including the managers of some mega malls in various localities of the district on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out an inspection of bazaars in various localities including the interior city and inspected a total of 348 shops and arrested 87 shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers have been arrested for profiteering, lack of an official price list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.