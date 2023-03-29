UrduPoint.com

87 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

87 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 87 shopkeepers including the managers of some mega malls in various localities of the district on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out an inspection of bazaars in various localities including the interior city and inspected a total of 348 shops and arrested 87 shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers have been arrested for profiteering, lack of an official price list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Price

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

25 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

51 minutes ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

1 hour ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

1 hour ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.